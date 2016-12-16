Theatre announcement: Hairspray heads to Sunderland Empire

Backcomb your barnet - Hairspray is returning to Sunderland Empire.

It’s been announced that a new tour of the follicle favourite will hit the road next year, stopping off at Sunderland Empire from September 25-30.

Hairspray

Tickets go on sale on Monday, December 19, for the tour which will visit more than 30 venues. Casting for the new tour will be announced closer to the time.

Producer Mark Goucher said: “I am incredibly proud of this production of Hairspray and thrilled that it will be travelling the country again. The universal appeal of this heart-warming show has continued to delight us all, with families and musical theatre lovers alike packing out theatres night after night.”

Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the production transports audiences to Baltimore in 1962 where Tracy Turnblad is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters.

Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

•Tickets available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your standard network charge. Booking fees may apply to telephone and online bookings