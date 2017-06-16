WIN: Family ticket for The Tiger Who Came to Tea at Theatre Royal Newcastle

A much-loved tiger is roaring into Newcastle – and you and your family could see him for free.

We have a family ticket to give away to The Tiger Who Came to Tea when the stage adaptation of the hit novel returns to Newcastle Theatre Royal from June 29 to July 1.

The magical Olivier Award-nominated West End production, which has played numerous sell-out runs at the Theatre Royal (most recently in 2015), is a musical play dapted from Judith Kerr’s ever popular tale.

A good introduction to theatre for young ones, it’s aimed at children aged three and over.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea book was published in 1968, and remains a perennial favourite.

It tells the story of Sophie and her Mummy who welcome a hungry Tiger to tea, who proceeds to eat all the sandwiches, buns, biscuits and more.

He even manages to drink all the water in the tap.

What will Sophie’s Daddy say when he gets home?

Join Tiger, Sophie and her Mummy and Daddy, in this musical slice of teatime mayhem with sing-a-long songs.

The production is adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, whose many successes include: The Gingerbread Man, Guess How Much I Love You, eight Roald Dahl adaptations and more.

Author Judith Kerr will celebrate her 94th birthday this year. In 2008 she approached Newcastle’s Seven Stories (The National Centre for Children’s Books) to house her archive.

l The Tiger Who Came to Tea is at the Theatre Royal Newcastle from June 29 to July 1. Tickets from 08448 112121 or book online at www.theatreroyal.co.uk

l To win a family ticket for four to see The Tiger Who Came to Tea at 10.30am on Thursday, June 29, answer this question: who wrote the original novel from which the show is based?

Send your answer on a postcard to Tiger Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA.

Alternatively email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by June 23.