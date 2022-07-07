Artist to showcase work in new exhibition at Jarrow Hall

Terry Harbinson from Jarrow, took to art after retiring from teaching six years ago, and is set to host his next exhibition later this month.

Terry works in oils, painting landscape and still-life and has also produced illuminated calligraphy and recently completed a seasonal book of hours which is at the printing stage.

The full-time artist held his first exhibition in 2013 in the Lord Mayor’s suite in Newcastle Civic Centre, raising £3,000 for CAFOD – World Food Crisis Appeal.

‘Sea – carved coastline, moor and mountain’. North East England in oils

His other two exhibitions were in local churches – St Bede’s Jarrow landscape in 2017 and St Paul’s still-life in 2019.

The exhibition at Jarrow Hall Museum is entitled ‘Sea-carved coastline, moor and mountain’ highlighting the North East landscape in oils.

Terry said: “The inspiration for this work was the title itself, taken (with permission) from a hymn recently written by Fr Michael Humble, a Catholic priest from the Hexham and Newcastle diocese; the hymn is about the Northern Saints.

It struck me that the thread that links the North East and Northumbria described in the hymn and that of today is the largely unspoiled rugged beauty of the landscape.

The exhibition takes place July, 22 - August, 29, every Thursday to Sunday 10am – 4pm.

He added: “I am so looking forward to see the reaction to my work and whether I have managed in some part, to capture the spirit of this ancient land, from the Celtic to that of the North East today.”