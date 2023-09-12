News you can trust since 1849
Cultural Spring's autumn art activities for Sunderland and South Tyneside

The Cultural Spring has launched its autumn programme of arts workshops across Sunderland and South Tyneside. The project is also trialling Saturday workshops.
By Tony Gillan
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
Sunderland’s in-person workshops include: batik and tie dye, macramé and string crafts, an intro to glass fusion, ukuleles and ceramics. Other workshops include silk painting, early years music and festive pottery classes.

South Tyneside’s in-person workshops include: print and ink, upcycling, lantern making and photography. The workshops are held in easily-accessible venues throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Print and ink workshops are Mondays until October 9, 10am-noon at All Saints Community Association, Stanley Street, South Shields; batik and tie dye is Thursdays from September 21 to October 19, 3pm-5pm at Nidderdale Centre, Peat Carr, Hetton-le-Hole; macramé and string crafts are Thursdays from September 28 to November 16, 10am-noon also at the Nidderdale Centre.

Online creative writing sessions are via Zoom on Mondays, from October 9 to December 11, 1pm-3pm.

The craft packs are aimed at those who may be isolated or unable to attend the in-person workshops. Recipients are sent monthly activity packs with all of the materials and clear instructions to create a beautiful piece of art.

This runs between October and December, and participants are supported by monthly check-in calls for advice and support.

Packs are suitable for everyone. To book one, email [email protected], or call 07469 030256. For more information about the craft packs or the workshop programme, go to The Cultural Spring’s website, www.theculturalspring.org.uk.

The programme’s brochure, outlining exactly what workshops are on offer and where, has been designed by former BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Alfie Joey.

All of the workshops are on a Pay What You Feel basis, unless stated. There is a suggested donation for each session.

Emma Horsman, Cultural Spring project director, said: “We want to encourage more people to get involved in arts and cultural activities without cost being a barrier.

"We believe great arts and culture is for everyone, not just those that can afford it, so our programme operates on a Pay What You Feel basis, unless a cost is stated.

“This means if you enjoy your session and can afford it, a donation would be gratefully received and helps us provide more arts and cultural sessions.”

