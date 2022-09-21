Five grants of £1,000 each for artists and creative practitioners to develop pilot projects up for grabs

Make the Most of South Tyneside is designed to support creative practitioners living and working in South Tyneside make the most of the area’s assets to commercialise their practice.

As part of this project, South Tyneside Cultural Development and the South Tyneside Cultural Partnership Group via Create North are offering up to five grants of £1,000 each for artists and creative practitioners to develop pilot projects.

The grant is designed to enable artists and creative practitioners in South Tyneside to research and develop a product or service that will add value to their business proposition.

The group is keen to award grants that also add value to the cultural offer and landscape of South Tyneside.

This grant includes two free one-to-one coaching sessions to support creatives to explore their ideas and reflect on business development.

Who can apply?This grant is open to artists, creative practitioners and creative organisations who are based in or work in South Tyneside.

Applicants must already be trading, having already registered with HMRC as a sole trader, or with Companies House.

Applications can be made from Monday, 26 September and the closing date is Friday, 14 October. To receive a copy of the grant application please email [email protected]

An information event to find out more about the funding is being held on Friday, 23 September at Jarrow Hall, 3.30pm – 4.30pm.