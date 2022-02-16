Laura Brenchley with some of the tiles created at Bilton Community Centre, Jarrow

Artist Laura Brenchley will support members of the community to create new pieces of artwork at Bede, Chichester and Hebburn stations on a project delivered by The Cultural Spring, which works to widen participation in the arts in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

This latest project is in partnership with Metro’s operator, Nexus, and funded by Arts Council England, and is part of the big Metro Takeover project marking the network’s 40th anniversary.

The Metro 40 Takeover has already seen new life brought to the system through dance, song, music and visual arts projects, involving major regional arts organisations including Sunderland Culture, Dance City and The Cultural Spring.

The Cultural Spring’s Project Director, Emma Horsman, said “We’re delighted to be working with Laura in delivering part of the Metro 40 project and she’s already working with members of the public in venues across South Tyneside.

“Laura is using collage techniques with groups to create their own individual collage tile that are added together to create a much larger artwork at each of the three stations.”

Laura, who is based in County Durham, added: “I’m working to design and create a small square collage entirely made up of recycled materials, which represents people’s experiences on the Metro - their best days out, interesting journeys they have made, memories of their experiences.

“For example they may choose to illustrate a sporting event, a visit to friends, a shopping trip or meeting someone famous on the Metro.

Hebburn Metro station is one of those which will feature one of the artworks.

"Each ‘tile’ is created with coloured papers found in magazines which are cut into shapes to build collages and mounted on thin recycled cardboard from cereal boxes.

“It is a very simple technique which both children and adults can use.

"These will then be scanned and collated together forming a huge visual wall capturing the experiences of the community.

“Each of these larger artworks will be display at the three stations.”

A range of sessions is happening with community groups and schools close to the three Metro stations – and anyone attending can take the kids free on Metro. There are some open sessions on the following dates, at the following venues:

:: Saturday, February 19: 10am-12noon Perth Green Community Centre, Inverness Rd, Jarrow NE32 4AQ

:: Thursday, February 24: (half term week): 2-4pm Perth Green Community Centre, Inverness Rd, Jarrow NE32 4AQ and 5.00-7.00pm Hebburn Central Library, Glen St, Hebburn NE31 1AB

:: Wednesday, March 2: 1pm-3pm Hospitality and Hope, Wellbeing Hub, South Shields, NE33 4JR

:: Tuesday, March 15: 1pm Hospitality and Hope, Wellbeing Hub, South Shields, NE33 4JR

:: Thursday March 17: Hebburn Central Library, Glen St, Hebburn NE31 1AB. Two drop in sessions at 1-3pm and 4-6pm

:: Saturday, March 19: Bilton Hall Community Trust, Taunton Ave, Jarrow NE32 3RT, 10am-12noon

“The sessions are free and we are providing materials, but it would be helpful if people could bring their own colour magazines and cereal boxes, if possible,” said Laura.

Groups and schools signed up to take part include, Hospitality and Hope’s Wellbeing Hub, Hebburn Sea Cadets, Monkton Academy, St. Aloysius and groups from Bilton Hall Community Trust.

If you are part of a group close to one of the three Metro stations and would like to get involved, please email: [email protected] to book a session.

Metro 40 events that have already taken place include Southpaw Dance Company’s pop-up performances of REACH, a specially written piece; Cycle, a new outdoor work by dance group Society of Strays, and two short drama and dance piece, The Witch and The Bird from youth theatre group, Stage Tynemouth.

