Claude Monet’s masterpiece, The Petit Bras of the Siene at Argenteuil.

South Tyneside is to play host to a painting by one of the world’s greatest artists.

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery is one of just four places in the country which will display Claude Monet’s masterpiece The Petit Bras of the Siene at Argenteuil early next year.

The 1872 painting will be the centrepiece of an exhibition – Bringing Monet to South Tyneside – which will also feature works from the museum’s own collection and art created by young people in the borough affected by Emotion Based School Avoidance (EBSA), their teachers and other organisatiuons.

The exhibition is part of the National Gallery’s Masterpiece Tour - a three-year bid to bring world-class art to the North East.

It is also only the second time the painting has left the National Gallery in the last 20 years.

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery plans to use the loan of the Monet painting to promote engagement with young people in the borough affected by EBSA – with the aim of focusing on the power of art and nature, exploring themes of calm, retreat, and resilience.

EBSA, a growing issue nationally and locally, affects young people who struggle with attending school due to anxiety and complex emotions.

Director of North East Museums, Keith Merrin, said, said: “We’re thrilled to have been selected to show the Monet masterpiece.

"Hosting this artwork will not only act as inspiration for important engagement work with young people but it will offer a brilliant opportunity for people in our region to experience world-class art right here in South Tyneside.

"We are very proud of our ongoing partnership with the National Gallery and grateful for their support.”

The partnership with the National Gallery and North East Museums, follows two previous successful partnerships – Constable Visits Jarrow in 2023 and National Treasures: Turner in Newcastle at the Laing Art Gallery in 2024.

Since its inception in 2014, the National Gallery Masterpiece Tour has reached 400,953 people nationally and, along with The National Touring programme, and other travelling exhibitions, has now reached 1,467,618 people.

As part of the National Gallery’s ongoing commitment to sharing their collection, this exhibition partnership offers museums, galleries and art centres outside of London, the opportunity to work with it for three years and display three major artworks from the collection.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of The National Gallery, said: “Our collection belongs to all of us.

"It is part of our duty and our honour to look after these paintings and to bring them to where people are – not just expect them to come to us.

He added: "Partnering on touring exhibitions does so much more than bring beloved paintings from the collection to other places in the UK.

"It supports the whole country's cultural ecosystem, connects people with paintings, and allows us to learn and expand our own practices and interpretations through the creativity of our partner organisations and their communities.

"That over one million people have visited these exhibitions in the last decade proves the desire to engage with our collection is growing, and we look forward to welcoming the next million visitors.”