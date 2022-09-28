The small display of memorabilia from South Shields Museum’s archives has been curated to commemorate the life of the Queen, who died earlier this month aged 96.

The mini exhibition charts the life of the late monarch, who reigned the United Kingdom for 70 years, featuring a mix of coronation souvenirs and commemorative items relating to South Tyneside.

Visitors to the display can expect to see regional items such as a Silver Jubilee souvenir mug issued by South Tyneside Council in 1977 and a 1953 Coronation biscuit tin, designed by South Shields-based Wright’s Biscuits, alongside a wider array of Coronation and Jubilee souvenirs.

The exhibition honours the Queen and her impact on lives in South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The display also exhibits personal items relating to Queen Elizabeth from South Shields-based residents.

These include a celebratory 60th wedding anniversary card, a birthday card celebrating a 100th birthday, and photographs of a children’s Coronation party in South Shields in 1953.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “We have so many objects in our collection that relate to HM the Queen that we really wanted to share them with visitors to honour her

Advertisement Hide Ad

memory.

"She visited our region many times throughout her reign and we wanted to commemorate her dedicated service to her nation. ”

Thousands of people in South Tyneside joined the millions across the country and around the globe in paying tribute to the Queen after her passing at Balmoral on September 8.

Floral tributes were left by South Tyneside residents, and books of condolence opened at key council buildings, with flags flying at half mast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services of thanksgiving took place at the borough’s churches, including on the eve of her funeral, with many businesses closed on Monday, September 19, as Her Late Majesty was laid to rest with full state honours.

The exhibition honouring Queen Elizabeth II at South Shields Museum will be on display until Saturday, December 31.