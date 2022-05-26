Young artists create limited-edition range of bags as part of special project in South Tyneside

A group of young people aged 14 - 21 worked with printmaker Michelle Wood and graphic designer Nicola Golightly to design the bags which will be for sale online and will raise funds to help improve the lives of other care-experienced children and young people.

The young artists, who all have experiences time in care either foster care or residential care, also achieved a Bronze Arts Award qualification in recognition of the skills they gained.

Arts Award qualifications are available at five levels – Discover, Explore, Bronze, Silver and Gold – and support people aged 25 and under to develop as artists and arts leaders.

Artist Nicola Golightly with one of the limited edition bags

Jane Gray from North East charity Blue Cabin, based in Gateshead, which coordinated the project and worked in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and South Tyneside Council, said: “The group learnt what it’s like to be part of a professional design studio, working together to take inspiration from the North East coast, as well as words and phrases, and creating a final design which has been professionally printed onto a range of limited-edition bags.”

One of the students said: “I learnt valuable new design skills and to work on a live brief was fantastic. To see the bag that I worked on actually go on sale is a dream come true and I’m sure the whole experience will stand me in good stead when looking for employment.”

South Tyneside Council supported the project in South Tyneside.

Artist Michelle Wood with one of the limited edition bags

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “We are committed to giving all our young people the best start in life and it is vital that they have the right skills and qualifications they need to achieve their life goals. We know from feedback that this project enhanced the confidence and creativity of those taking part.

“This project is another example which demonstrates how we are meeting our priority of supporting our young people in need.”

Any profits from the sales will be used to support Blue Cabin’s work with care-experienced children and young people and the bags are available to buy at www.wearebluecabin.com.