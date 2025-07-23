Birthday celebrations go with a pop at Durham restaurant

Diners at Marco Pierre White’s Durham restaurant who are out celebrating their birthday will be given a complimentary glass of Champagne to help them enjoy their special occasion even more.

Available at the chef’s Steakhouse restaurant at Old Shire Hall on Old Elvet, the glass of Laurent-Perrier will be served during the month of the guest’s birthday, giving them plenty of time to book a table and enjoy the gift.

All guests have to do is sign up to the restaurant’s Birthday Club so when they dine at the popular restaurant they will receive the free glass of bubbles.

In addition, those who sign up before 31st August will be entered into a prize draw to win £250 of restaurant vouchers and a VIP champagne prize directly from Laurent-Perrier.

Guests celebrating their birthday will receive a complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier when they dine at Marco Pierre White's Durham restaurant
Guests celebrating their birthday will receive a complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier when they dine at Marco Pierre White’s Durham restaurant

Tom Orange, general manager said: “This has to be one of the best birthday freebies and makes our restaurant the go-to place for celebrating.

“Laurent-Perrier is one of the world’s best-known Champagnes and has a history dating back to 1812. It’s particularly recognised for its signature style emphasising freshness and elegance and goes perfectly with the ambiance of the restaurant.

“To enjoy a free glass of Champagne, while enjoying a delicious meal in the company of friends and family has to be the best way for any birthday celebration and we can’t wait to welcome guests both old and new.”

To sign up to the Birthday Club and receive the free glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne, please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/offers/birthdays

