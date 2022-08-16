Horror writing legend Stephen King and mystery specialist and TV star Richard Osman headline Cheltenham Literature Festival
Stephen King, Richard Osman and Taylor Jenkins Reid are among those headlining this year’s Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival later this year.
One of the world’s oldest literature festival will welcome audiences back to the spa town of Cheltenham, hosting more than 1,000 speakers to speak at 500 events, from Friday October 7 to Sunday October 16.
The festival sees the continuation of a new three-year theme for the festival called Read the World. A greater range of international writing will be profiled.
As part of this, there will be a dedicated Ukraine Day on Tuesday Ocotber 11 October co-curated with the International Book Arsenal Festival, Kyiv, celebrating the country’s unique, rich culture and highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict on those personally affected.
Voicebox will also return bringing youth voices to the forefront through a free programme of workshops, panels, DJ sets and talks on topics that matter to young people.
Other famous faces include Anton Du Beke, Ardal O’Hanlon, Bono, Clive Myrie, Davina McCall, Damon Galgut, Dolly Alderton, Gabby Logan, Graham Norton, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Morpurgo, Monica Ali, Raynor Winn, Richard Coles, Roddy Doyle and Stanley Tucci.
Organisers said: “With something to cater to all – from avid bookworms to first-time visitors – the dynamic programme spans history, food, travel, poetry and spoken word, art, sport, faith, philosophy, fashion, psychology, science, nature, business and much more.
Booking opens to Cheltenham Festivals members on Wednesday August 31 and general booking opens on Wednesday September 7.