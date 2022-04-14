South Tyneside illustrator creates artwork for new Easter book Clara Claus Saves Easter

Louise Forshaw, from Hebburn, has once again teamed up with author children’s Bonnie Bridgman; to create artwork for a new book ‘Clara Claus Savs Easter’.

Louise worked with Bonnie on 2021’s Christmas-themed adventure ‘Clara Claus Saves Christmas’, which followed a young girl’s attempts to save Christmas after the reindeers and Santa got sick.

Clara Claus Saves Easter marks the third time Louise has collaborated with Bonnie Bridgman — with the pair first teaming up for the author’s debut picture book ‘Catch That Cough’, which was released in 2019.

Illustrator Louise Forshaw with new book

The new book follows Clara and her brother Nick as they battle to save Easter to wrap and deliver all of the chocolate when the forest elf goes missing.

Louise said: “When Tiny Tree mentioned that Clara Claus' second adventure would be about Easter, I was excited but very nervous about illustrating it. As I knew that it would involve drawing lots of bunnies and I actually find them quite difficult to draw! But Bonnie has done it again with 'Clara Claus Saves Easter', it's fast-paced, fun-filled and wonderfully written.

"It was such a joy to revisit these characters and to illustrate some interesting new ones - the mysterious E.B was my favourite!”

The book has already received praise from ‘How To Be A Hero’ author, Cat Weldon, she said: “Bunny hop into this egg-cellent adventure with Clara and Nick. As sweet and satisfying as a basketful of chocolate eggs, I devoured it in one sitting.”

Louise’s passion for drawing began when she was four years old and nothing was safe from her colouring pencils. She spent her time watching cartoons and drawing comics to give to her teachers.

She went on to graduate from Newcastle College in 2008 with a BA Hons in Illustration and Animation, in which she achieved a 2:1. After leaving College, she volunteered at a local gallery where she was able to showcase her work and work alongside other artists such as Simon Donald, co-founder of the British comic magazine, Viz.