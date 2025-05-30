Christopher prepares for ride across America in memory of beloved sister who died from MND

WHEN Christopher Gordon heads off on the challenge of a lifetime this summer thoughts of his beloved sister Sandra will never be far from his mind.

Last year, Sandra, who was just 70, died from motor neurone disease – a terminal, neurological disease – just over a year after being diagnosed. Christopher, a former university lecturer from Newcastle, was by her side her throughout, regularly attending appointments and helping to care for her.

It’s this heartbreaking experience which led Christopher, a life-long fan of motorbikes, to organise the journey of a lifetime – riding a Harley Davidson across 48 states of the US in just 48 days – helping to raise funds and awareness of MND, or ALS as it is known in America, along the way.

“I’d told Sandra about the challenge so she knew I was going to do it, but it’s heartbreaking she won’t be here to see it happen,” Christopher explained.

Christopher Gordon pictured with his sister Sandra who died from MND last November.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take a lot of mental and physical strength to get through it. There will be long periods of isolation – where it will be just me, the bike and long open roads – as well as the potential for tornadoes, extreme weather and wildfires. But I am determined to do it – for Sandra and for everyone affected by this terrible disease.”

A former PE teacher, who played tennis regularly, Sandra was diagnosed with MND in April 2023 having started to experience problems with her mobility. Very quickly, she became unable to walk and, as her symptoms progressed, she lost the ability to eat, drink and breathe. She died shortly afterwards in November last year.

“She approached it all with immense courage and such positivity and humour which inspired me and everyone she met, but of course, we witnessed firsthand just how cruel and devastating MND can be,” Christopher said.

“Sandra was always very proud of me, and she would love to chat about my plans for the ride, even though she knew she wouldn’t be alive to follow the journey. But I’ll be doing it in her memory to help support others as well as the search for a cure.”

Christopher’s journey will begin in August when he flies to Las Vegas to pick up the bike, which has been loaned to him by Eagle Rider who are working with Harley Davidson in supporting the challenge. From there, Christopher will head through Nevada, across to Washington and down through Maine and Florida before heading west, back across the continent to Las Vegas.

He said: “I suppose I’ve always loved a challenge and I’ve loved motorbikes since I was teenager, but I’m 67 now so I’m a bit older and wiser!

“I’ve had so much support from Eagle Rider in America and I can’t wait to do everything I can to raise money and awareness.”

Back home, Christopher’s wife Valerie and their daughter Vic will be following his journey closely, along with his grandchildren, Josie and Sonny.

Christopher said: “They’re both very supportive and they understand why I’m doing it, but I know as it gets closer they’re both going to be worried about me. As a family, we’ve always shared the importance of charity, empathy and giving back – I love my family so much and will miss them all.

“I know I will have my sister will be with me every day and every mile and it’s her bravery which will inspire me to succeed.”

To learn more about Christopher’s challenge, or to make a donation visit justgiving.com and search for Christopher Gordon.

For more information about MND and the support available in the Newcastle area visit www.mndassociation.org/tyneandwear