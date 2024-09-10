Dylan lecture to offer entertaining insight into the songs of the legendary singer-songwriter
The Customs House welcomes the world's leading Dylan scholar to the Mill Dam venue on Friday, September 27.
Michael Gray's first book, “Song & Dance Man: The Art of Bob Dylan”, was published in UK hardback in November 1972.
The groundbreaking work, updated across the years, represented the first time the artistic impact of Dylan's work had been fully explored.
Mr Gray's talk is entitled 'Bob Dylan's Greatest Rejected Album Tracks'.
He will be discussing, and playing, his choice of the greatest tracks Dylan left off his own albums – not out-take versions of album tracks, but whole songs recorded at sessions and then rejected altogether.
The 130-minute talk will include audio and footage in two halves with an interval.
Birkenhead-born Gray, who now lives in south-west France, is no stranger to the venue, having performed there in 2000 and 2004.
Tickets for Mr Gray's performance cost from £15 and are available at the Customs House website - https://www.customshouse.co.uk/whats-on/?
