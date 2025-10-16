Eldon Square Scare Trail in time for Halloween!
Taking place on Saturday 25th October, Eldon Square will be taken over by Halloween magic, transforming into a spook-filled wonderland for all ages. Little ghouls, cheeky goblins, and their grown-ups can set off on a thrilling trail through the centre.
Running from 10am- 2pm, the action kicks off at the Community Quarter, where families begin their Halloween hunt. Children will receive a trail sheet and set off on a mission to uncover 12 hidden vinyls scattered throughout the centre. Once all are found, they'll reveal a mystery hidden word!
After completing the trail, participants can return to the Community Quarter to hand their sheets to a pair of friendly witches in exchange for a Halloween goody bag full of sweet treats and an official Eldon Scare Certificate of Completion.
Tickets for the Scare Trail are just £2 per child (plus booking fee), and every £2 goes directly to Changing Lives, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable people facing challenging circumstances.
Included within the ticket price, Eldon Square will also be hosting Halloween-themed face painting, creative Halloween crafts and a magical meet and greet with Beaste the monster and Esme the witch - appearing at 10am, 11am, 12 noon and 1pm for 30-minute sessions.
The fun isn’t limited to Saturday 25th October either! Head to Eldon Square from Monday 27th – Friday 31st October, from 11am-3pm, to enjoy free Halloween arts and crafts with our friendly witches.
Adding to the Halloween excitement, the much-loved Horror Store returns to Eldon Square this October. Opening on Saturday 11th October, the store will be open Monday to Saturday. This year’s pop-up promises its biggest selection yet, with new suppliers bringing an expanded range of costumes, accessories, masks, and spooky home décor. Shoppers can also look forward to a fun new collection of novelty character socks, perfect for adding a playful twist to any Halloween outfit.
Helen Cowie, Centre Director at Eldon Square, commented: “If you and your kids are looking for some Halloween fun, the Eldon Scare Trail promises a day of spooky fun, all for an incredible cause. Tickets are expected to vanish fast, so book early and join us for a Halloween to remember at Eldon Square.”
For more information, and to book your ticket, please visit: Eldon Scare Family Halloween Events - Eldon Square Ltd