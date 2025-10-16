Eldon Square Scare Trail in time for Halloween!

Halloween at Eldon Square

Eldon Square, Newcastle’s premier shopping and leisure destination, is turning up the spook factor this Halloween with the arrival of the Eldon Scare Trail.

Taking place on Saturday 25th October, Eldon Square will be taken over by Halloween magic, transforming into a spook-filled wonderland for all ages. Little ghouls, cheeky goblins, and their grown-ups can set off on a thrilling trail through the centre.

Running from 10am- 2pm, the action kicks off at the Community Quarter, where families begin their Halloween hunt. Children will receive a trail sheet and set off on a mission to uncover 12 hidden vinyls scattered throughout the centre. Once all are found, they'll reveal a mystery hidden word!

After completing the trail, participants can return to the Community Quarter to hand their sheets to a pair of friendly witches in exchange for a Halloween goody bag full of sweet treats and an official Eldon Scare Certificate of Completion.

Tickets for the Scare Trail are just £2 per child (plus booking fee), and every £2 goes directly to Changing Lives, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable people facing challenging circumstances.

Included within the ticket price, Eldon Square will also be hosting Halloween-themed face painting, creative Halloween crafts and a magical meet and greet with Beaste the monster and Esme the witch - appearing at 10am, 11am, 12 noon and 1pm for 30-minute sessions.

The fun isn’t limited to Saturday 25th October either! Head to Eldon Square from Monday 27th – Friday 31st October, from 11am-3pm, to enjoy free Halloween arts and crafts with our friendly witches.

Adding to the Halloween excitement, the much-loved Horror Store returns to Eldon Square this October. Opening on Saturday 11th October, the store will be open Monday to Saturday. This year’s pop-up promises its biggest selection yet, with new suppliers bringing an expanded range of costumes, accessories, masks, and spooky home décor. Shoppers can also look forward to a fun new collection of novelty character socks, perfect for adding a playful twist to any Halloween outfit.

Helen Cowie, Centre Director at Eldon Square, commented: “If you and your kids are looking for some Halloween fun, the Eldon Scare Trail promises a day of spooky fun, all for an incredible cause. Tickets are expected to vanish fast, so book early and join us for a Halloween to remember at Eldon Square.”

For more information, and to book your ticket, please visit: Eldon Scare Family Halloween Events - Eldon Square Ltd