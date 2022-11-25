The show is heading towards its conclusion on Sunday (November 27), with five remaining for tonight’s (Friday, November 25) episode due to be whittled down to just three in time for the last act.

Sunderland footballing hero and former Boldon Girls player Jill Scott is widely expect to be handed the jungle crown following the final public vote.

But before they return to reality, the group’s minds turned to fantasy as comedian Seann Walsh quizzed them on what superpowers they would like to have.

Jill Scott is widely expected to make the final three of this years I'm A Celeb. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Jill said: “I think I’d be Mrs Stopwatch. You know, like Bernard’s Watch, where I could just stop time, go and get all my jobs done and then come back and time’s still the same.”

Matt said: “I was going to say time travelling in a different way, I remember reading a story as a boy about somebody who went back to prehistoric times and saw everything that went on.”

Jill named him: “Mr Han-clock.”

Seann said: “I think being able to eat whatever I can, whatever I want without putting on weight.”

Mr Walsh might have been better off wishing for the power to make himself more popular however, as he became the seventh contestant to be eliminated.

