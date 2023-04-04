South Shields celebrity couple, Chris and Rosie Ramey will return to our screens with their BBC Two show, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

The first series aired last year, and is still available to watch on BBCiPlayer. On the show, the married couple (who also host the incredibly successful, award-winning podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed), invite another celebrity couple to join them each week.

Previous celebrity couples who have featured on The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show include Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Martin and Shirley Kemp, Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring and more.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show

The hilarious show also consists of various segments, some of which have been taken directly from their podcast. Segments include It Goes or I Go - where members of the public bring an item that belongs to their loved one that they would like to destroy, Keep Me Anonymous - which involves a celebrity guest reading an anonymous (and usually outrageous) story from a member of the public.

It was announced on the final episode of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, that it would return for a second season, although the date is under wraps for now. Chris and Rosie have, however, encouraged members of the public to apply for the It Goes or I Go and What’s Your Beef? segments for the upcoming series.

To apply, all you need to do is head to the shortaudition.com/It-goes-or-I-go or shortaudition/beef.

However, if you would rather watch all the fun unfold than take part, free tickets are also up for grabs to watch the show live from the audience. To apply for the tickets, please visit the SRO Audiences website.