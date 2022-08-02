Fans gush as Ekin-Su and Davide are crowned Love Island 2022 winners

All good things must come to an end and after eight weeks of cracking on, re-couplings, challenges and drama Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned this year’s winners in last night’s finale episode.

The couple have stole the nation’s heart during the series and fans on social media shared how happy they were the iconic couple took home the crown they rightfully deserve.

The last few days have been free of drama and filled with emotion as the five remaining couples went on some romantic dates to finish off their time on the series.

Winners Ekin-Su and Davide.

I was blown away by the dates as they looked incredible and the islanders took the time the talk about their relationship and looked to a future outside the villa.

The islanders were in for one last surprise before their time on the show was over as their families visited them in the villa to cast their opinions on their couples. Dami certainly took a grilling from Indiyah’s family for his Casa Amor behaviour.

As the final drew closer it was time to say goodbye to another couple and it was all over for Adam and Paige.

As Adam and Paige left, the remaining four couples – Ekin-Su and Davide, Dami and Indiyah, Tasha and Andrew and Gemma and Luca had all made it to the Love Island 2022 final but only one could be crowned winner.

It was time for the final episode but not before the islanders glammed up and attended the summer ball reading their speeches to their other half about their journey together and how much they mean to them. Always an emotional scene seeing the islanders declare their love for each other.

As voting closed it was time to announce the winners. Many viewers were shocked to find Tasha and Andrew in fourth place whilst Dami and Indiyah came third meaning Gemma and Luca and Ekin-Su and Davide were in the top two.

The tension began to grow as host Laura Whitmore was about to announce the winners. The villa exploded with joy as Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned winners ending this year’s series of Love Island.