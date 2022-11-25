I'm A Celebrity 2022: North East unites behind Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott in final days of I'm A Celeb ahead of Celebrity Cyclone challenge
Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott has been urged to “bring it home again” as she enters the final days of this year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Women’s football legend Jill has won legions of new fans across the North East and beyond during her time in the I’m A Celeb jungle. And with the series finale just around the corner on Sunday, November 27 there are high hopes for the retired midfielder – the last woman standing in the competition – to make the final four, then the final three and take the crown.
With another contestant set to be voted off on Friday’s episode (November 25), the remaining four are expected to take on the much-anticipated Celebrity Cyclone challenge on Saturday’s show, before the grand finale on Sunday.
Jill remains in the jungle alongside fellow athlete Mike Tindall MBE, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, comedian Seann Walsh and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, whose entrance on the programme was a bombshell both for his fellow campmates in Australia and back home.
As I’m A Celeb enters its final days of the series, the North East community has united behind local lass Jill as hopes grow for a win. Here are some messages of support for our Queen of the Jungle – as well as a closer look at her chances of victory.
‘Bring it home again!’
June Humphreys: “Love Jill, hopes he wins.”
Karyn Wheatley: “Doing marvellous, a very down-to-earth lady. Good luck Jill.”
Cheryl Frankland: “She is fantastic. Definitely Queen of the Jungle.”
Sarah Jane O'Neill: “Well done, show what it means to be a Mackem.”
Carol Longstaff: “She’s down to earth, funny, natural, talented and is flying through the trials. Well done Jill. Bring it home again Queen of the Jungle.”
Margaret Greener: “Jill Scott, our lass.”
Eleanor Bull: “She’s doing fantastic! Natural beauty, fabulous nature!”
Kim Lavery: “Jill showing them how it should be done. Go girl!”
Janice Leach: “A Mackem showing the rest of the camp how to do a trial. No moans, just gets on with it. Jill deserves to be Queen of the Jungle.”
Jill Scott’s odds of winning I’m A Celeb
At time of writing on Friday, Jill Scott was 4 / 9 favourite to win I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! according to Oddschecker. Meanwhile, Seann Walsh is tipped 1 / 4 to be Friday night’s elimination, paving the way for Matt Hancock, Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill to take on the show’s famous Cyclone trial.
Owen has odds of 6 / 1 to be crowned winner, Matt Hancock is 8 / 1 and Mike Tindall is 10 / 1.
Can Instagram predict the result?
Love scrolling through social media? It could give you a clue to this year’s I’m A Celeb winner. Gaming site Slingo has revealed the total number of followers each contestant has gained since arriving in the jungle until now, giving an insight on the public’s favourite contestants.
And looking at this data, our Jill is in second place – netting a massive 73,000 Instagram followers since the show started on November 6. Her jungle buddy Owen comes first, with his follower count rising by more than 100,000 in less than three weeks.