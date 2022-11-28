Retired midfielder Jill beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to take the jungle crown on Sunday, November 27 after three weeks in Australia for the hit ITV show. It was later revealed that Jill received more than double the amount of votes than the MP in the first round of voting for the final.

She went onto win the programme with 57.7% of the public vote, ahead of second-place Owen.

Jill’s time in the jungle saw her take on a disgusting drinking trial with fellow sportsperson Mike Tindall MBE and balance on a Chitty Bang Bang-inspired model car to search for stars. The Sunderland native and Euro-winning Lioness charmed viewers across the North East and beyond with her kind heart and compassion for her fellow campmates.

Here's how viewers reacted on our social media pages as Jill was confirmed as I’m A Celeb winner.

‘You did Sunderland proud’

Pat McCardle: “Jill’s been a winner all her life.”

Jill, pictured here on a visit to Richard Avenue Primary School in 2012, made Sunderland proud in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Joanne Reed: “Amazing, well done. Proud to be a Mackem.”

Karen Bain: “Don’t come back without the CROWN. Well worthy winner.”

Jean John W Cowans: “Congratulations, you did Sunderland proud.”

Lynda Fowler: “Well done Jill we are so proud of you and you are so well loved, I bet you can't believe the response you have had.”

Jill Scott was tipped to perform well in the series when it began earlier in November. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Deborah Ollerton: “Well done Jill. You were fab, so funny and entertaining. You lit the jungle up.”

Beryl Sinclair: “Brilliant, well deserved - genuinely a nice person, real team player.”

Cindy Thain-barton: “Congratulations to you Jill on your amazing year you are having, well deserved.”

Linda Hall: “Congratulations Jill! You’ve done Sunderland proud.”

Jill on a visit to Houghton Kepier School in 2011. What a year 2022 has been for the football star, after a win at the Euros before jungle life began.

Kimmie Bailes: “Congratulations Jill, was bit gutted you didn't sing ‘Sunderland take over everywhere we go’. Ant and Dec’s faces would have been a picture.”

Margaret Douglas: “Well done Jill, you have let everyone know what kind of people we are from the North East. Our great ambassador.”