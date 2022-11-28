I'm A Celebrity 2022: Viewers unite behind Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott as 'proper Mackem' crowned Queen of the Jungle
Women’s football legend Jill Scott made Sunderland proud in this series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! as she was crowned the show’s winner.
Retired midfielder Jill beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to take the jungle crown on Sunday, November 27 after three weeks in Australia for the hit ITV show. It was later revealed that Jill received more than double the amount of votes than the MP in the first round of voting for the final.
She went onto win the programme with 57.7% of the public vote, ahead of second-place Owen.
Jill’s time in the jungle saw her take on a disgusting drinking trial with fellow sportsperson Mike Tindall MBE and balance on a Chitty Bang Bang-inspired model car to search for stars. The Sunderland native and Euro-winning Lioness charmed viewers across the North East and beyond with her kind heart and compassion for her fellow campmates.
Here's how viewers reacted on our social media pages as Jill was confirmed as I’m A Celeb winner.
‘You did Sunderland proud’
Pat McCardle: “Jill’s been a winner all her life.”
Joanne Reed: “Amazing, well done. Proud to be a Mackem.”
Karen Bain: “Don’t come back without the CROWN. Well worthy winner.”
Jean John W Cowans: “Congratulations, you did Sunderland proud.”
Lynda Fowler: “Well done Jill we are so proud of you and you are so well loved, I bet you can't believe the response you have had.”
Deborah Ollerton: “Well done Jill. You were fab, so funny and entertaining. You lit the jungle up.”
Beryl Sinclair: “Brilliant, well deserved - genuinely a nice person, real team player.”
Cindy Thain-barton: “Congratulations to you Jill on your amazing year you are having, well deserved.”
Linda Hall: “Congratulations Jill! You’ve done Sunderland proud.”
Kimmie Bailes: “Congratulations Jill, was bit gutted you didn't sing ‘Sunderland take over everywhere we go’. Ant and Dec’s faces would have been a picture.”
Margaret Douglas: “Well done Jill, you have let everyone know what kind of people we are from the North East. Our great ambassador.”
Sheila Rowell: “Congratulations to the best of the best. MBE, Queen of the Jungle, what’s next Jill?”