The former footballer was named Queen of the Jungle last month, with presenting duo Ant and Dec revealing the Euros winner had received most of the estimated 12 million votes cast for the finale.

Since then, the ex-Boldon Girls player has said she has been “overwhelmed” by the public support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media on Thursday (December 1), she added: “Thanks from the bottom of my heart for all the support whilst I was in the jungle!

“I’m totally overwhelmed and appreciate every single message, vote and just overall kindness! I’m still completely in shock and I don’t think Queen of the Jungle will ever sink in!

“One thing I do know is I leave with so many great friends and that for me is the biggest win!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Time to get home, shower a few more times and catch up with loved ones THANKYOU.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland lass, Euro winner and now Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott.

The midfielder, who retired from football in the summer – posted a story on Instagram on Wednesday showing that she had arrived back in the UK from Australia and headed to Boxx2Boxx Coffee, in Manchester, which she owns with her fiancee, Shelly Unitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday that she does not have “a plan in place” for what she will do now.

“I actually don’t know what I’m going to do next,” she said. “I just feel, like, if you give everything every single day and keep trying to be a good person, then we’ll just see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 10.1 million viewers tuned in to Sunday’s final, ITV said, making it the highest-rated since football manager Harry Redknapp won in 2018.

Four years ago, an average of 10.9 million watched the series finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s total is an increase of 3.6 million viewers on the end of the 2021 series, which saw celebrities roughing it at Gwrych Castle in Wales, ITV added.

Sunday’s show attracted a peak audience of 11.5 million viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad