The Mackem favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle was asked by comedian Seann Walsh who she would like to join her at the table for a perfect meal.

The one time Strictly Come Dancing contestant told her she could pick “one alive, one dead, one fictional”.

Jill said: “Joey from Friends, Princess Diana and Roy Keane.

Jill Scott is appearing I'm a Celeb.

“Princess Diana, just such an inspirational woman, I just want to hear the whole story.

"And then can I have the naked chef David Beckham.”

Seann replied: “Why not?! He’s allowed an apron but no clothes underneath.”

The fantasy dining ensemble was branded the “perfect party” by the Euros winner and ex-Boldon Girls player – although she conceded concentrating on the meal might be difficult if “Beckham was in the buff in anybody’s kitchen”.

Former Health Secretary and Newcastle United fan Matt Hancock said he would invite former Toon hero and England manager Kevin Keegan as his “one alive” pick for the table.

He also said his “one dead” would be former American president John F Kennedy, but would refrain from asking who he thought shot him as “if someone’s dead, asking them about who killed them is probably a bit of a morbid conversation”.

Hancock, who is currently the MP for West Suffolk and has faced criticism from across the political divide for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting, opened up about how the process of a cabinet reshuffle works.

Later in the episode, Jill and Seann took on a space-themed Deals On Wheels challenge, winning chocolate for the group before Chris Moyles becomes the sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

After his exit, Moyles told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what the bejesus is going on?”

