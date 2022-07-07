Love Island latest: Viewers kept in suspense over Casa Amor re-coupling

Like most Love Island fans I was screaming when the episode ended with islanders gathering around the fire pit ahead of the Casa Amor re-coupling, however it never came off and we have have to wait until tonight to find out the results.

The Casa Amor re-coupling is the most tense and anxious part of the show to watch wondering who’s heads have been turned and you can guarantee there’ll be heartbreak for at least once islander which isn’t nice to watch.

Since the start of the week we’ve watched both sets of boys and girls get to know the new islanders in the main villa and Casa Amor and from what we’ve seen the boys have wasted no time cracking on.

The Islanders gather at the fire pit

Andrew and Dami who appeared to be in solid couples have been sharing kisses with Summer and Coco and I think they may re-couple tonight.

The islander I’m most worried about having their heartbroken is Paige and it’s going to happen. Last week Jacques really opened up to her after Jay chose her in the re-coupling and it’s clear to see just how much she cares for Jacques.

However Jacques who is often referred to as a ‘cheeky chap’ has started to develop feelings for Cheyanne and they’ve shared kisses and judging by the grin on his face he seems happier with her than Paige.

It’ll be a heart-wrenching moment if Paige walks back into the villa tonight after being so excited to see Jacques to see standing him there with another girl.

In Casa Amor there hasn’t been as much action. Given Danica was in a friendship couple with Jay it was to be expected she’d look for a romantic spark with one of the new boys.

She seems to have fallen for Josh and the pair have already shared a kiss so I’m pretty certain she’s taking him back to the main villa tonight.

Tasha’s head seems to be scrambled by Casa Amor’s Billy as she’s been getting to know him more and shared a kiss with him. Will she go back to Andrew or choose Billy?