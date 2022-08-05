Sarah Balfour, who grew up in South Shields, will take on the main lead for new comedy show ‘Dead Canny’ filmed in Consett which airs on TV channel Dave later this month.

The comedy show follows a girl named Kay from the North East who can see ghosts, which not only earns her a few quid cash-in-hand down the local pub, but also lands her as the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

Speaking about appearing on Dead Canny, the 26-year-old said: “It means the absolute world to be part of this show! Working with the likes of Denise (Welsh) and Mark (Benton) was an absolute pleasure and I really think the whole team behind this put their whole heart into it.

Sarah Balfour in Dead Canny

"I feel incredibly lucky that the casting team and creative team took a chance on me, it's my first TV job and I couldn't have dreamt of anything better. The script is really funny and thoughtful and I just really hope everyone loves it.”

This is Sarah’s first TV role and she is joined by fellow North East actress Denise Welsh who plays her grandmother in the show. North East actor Mark Benton will also feature in the show.

Sarah who now lives in London attended The Academy of Live & Recorded Arts South Drama School from 2014-2017 where she graduated with First Class Honours. She then performed in HYEM at Theatre 503 and Northern Stage starring alongside Charlie Hardwick, Aimee Kelly and Ryan Nolan.

Afterwards she starred in Mary Stuart at the Duke of York's Theatre (West End) playing alongside Juliet Stevenson and Lia Williams. Since then Sarah has performed at Live Theatre and the Customs House.

Most recently the actress was part of the BBC Radio 4 Drama 'PICA', written by Emilie Robson also from South Shields starring alongside Charlie Hardwick and Laura Elphinstone.