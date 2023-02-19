South Shields funny couple, Chris and Rosie Ramsey have picked up yet another award for their hilarious, chatty podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed.

The husband and wife began their podcast in February 2019, and has since gone on to become incredibly successful, topping the podcast charts and winning many awards.

On Friday (February 17), Chris and Rosie picked up yet another award at the National Comedy Awards 2023.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Rosie Ramsey and Chris Ramsey attend the British Podcast Awards 2019 at Kings Place on May 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The pair were nominated in two categories, for Best Comedy Podcast and Best Comedy Entertainment Show, winning the former for the second year in a row.

Chris and Rosie’s Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed were up against Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell, Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster and Have A Word by Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale.

As they accepted their award, which was presented by comedians Rosie Jones and Judi Love, the pair seemed delighted to have won once again.

Taking to the mic for their speech, the couple thanked their producer, Daisy Knight as well as their management Avalon and podcast network Acast. They also thanked their fans for voting.

Chris explained how amazing podcasts are, as they “bridged that gap”, in helping comedians reach a wider audience, before Rosie took to the mic to thank their parents as she said: “I just want to give big love to our parents, who watch our kids. Because if they didn’t, we wouldn’t be able to do this. So, big love to the grandparents!”

The awards ceremony was broadcast live on Channel 4, hosted by comedian Tom Allen. It is available to catch up on All 4.New episodes of Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed are uploaded every Friday. The podcast had its own book published in 2020, where Chris and Rosie discussed their relationship and more. In 2021, the pair held their first arena tour.

