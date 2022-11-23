The Euros winner donned a Truly Scrumptious outfit for the ordeal, which at one point even saw her crawling on the bonnet of the ‘flying’ car while it was suspended over the Australian treeline.

The Mackem favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle almost didn’t take part, after former BBC Radio One DJ Chris Moyles initially volunteered in what he described as “a voice tone that sounds hesitant and not very confident – because I’m hesitant and not very confident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the backing of the rest of the camp, ex-Boldon Girls player Jill put herself forward, insisting: “I think it’s about time that I pulled my sleeves up and did it.”

Titled Critty Critty Fang Fang, the retired midfielder searched for stars while joined by jungle critters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point she joked: “I’m in a bonnet, on the bonnet of a car.”

And her achievement was all the more impressive given her own professed fear of heights – not that it stopped her on the opening night of the series for the ‘Plank Challenge’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scott is appearing I'm a Celeb.

She said: “I’ve just got Owen’s face in my head and he’d kill us if I didn’t get these stars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the final star, Jill had to untie one above her as the bottom of the car dropped out.

Falling through the air, a shocked Jill admitted: “Oh my god! That was scary!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having scored all 7 stars, Jill told the hosts: “I did actually feel the pressure coming into this. It’s all on you to get stars for camp.

"The lads are so hungry and you know you can ruin like six people’s days [if you don’t get enough stars].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I was so scared.

"I hate heights, honestly I hate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was alright once I got into it - when that dropped and I really swore as well.

"Sorry grandma, it just came out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of Wednesday’s (November 23) episode saw Babatunde Aleshe become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the jungle.