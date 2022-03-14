New episodes of ITV drama Vera to be filmed in the North East this spring

In a Radio Times interview, she reveals that filming of the popular ITV detective drama is recommencing in March.

“The first [episode] I’ve read is someone found dead on a boat,” she says. “So there’ll be some nice locations on that one!”

And the good news for fans of the ITV series is that she has no plans to hang DCI Stanhope’s trademark mac and fisherman’s hat up just yet.

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope filming at Hartlepool Marina.

“I haven’t got any plans to [leave],” she reveals. “At the moment, all the time I’m fit and able, I’ll be visiting Vera.”

Vera makes remarkable use of its landscapes, showcasing the very best of the North East.

“I love it, I just love it – I love the people up there, too,” Blethyn admits.

“There is a difference between the friendliness of the north and the south, I don’t care what anybody says.”

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn visiting Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled at the Washington Riding Centre.

The people of the region have certainly taken her into their hearts, and are always fond to hear Vera’s back filming.

“That’s the main compliment, really, that the people of the North East like Vera,” she continues.

"Every two years they have a charity concert called Sunday for Sammy, which helps young people maybe trying to get into the profession as performers.

"Four years ago, they had a sketch with lots of coppers off the telly and at the end, Vera walks on and honest to God, you could have heard the roof lift off. I was shocked.

"It was rapturous, and it was just so funny for all of us on stage. It was so lovely, I could have cried.”

What’s more, the UK isn’t the only country to have taken Vera to heart.

“I don’t know if you’ve clocked what’s been happening in Australia,” Blethyn asks.

“Season 11 has been going out in Australia on ABC and they’ve scheduled it against the Prime Minister’s [Scott Morrison] address to the nation… and Vera won! There were all these Tweets saying, ‘Vera for Prime Minister!’."

Blethyn was speaking to Radio Times to promote the new season of ITV’s Kate & Joji.

“It’s quite exciting,” Blethyn says of filming. “The turnover’s one a week, so it keeps us on our toes. It’s quite different to Vera!”