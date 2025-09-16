Gin & Cheese Train returns to Weardale Railway after sell-out success

Weardale Railway’s much-loved Gin & Cheese Train is back by popular demand this autumn, with the second event of 2025 taking place on Saturday 25 October – and tickets are already selling fast.

In partnership with Teesdale Cheesemakers and WL Distillery, the three-hour round trip from Bishop Auckland West to Stanhope will treat passengers to spectacular views of the Durham Dales while sampling the very best in local food and drink.

On board, guests will be welcomed with a drink before enjoying four artisan gins, including two handcrafted spirits from Durham-based WL Distillery – paired with a curated tasting of five cheeses, featuring award-winning varieties from Teesdale Cheesemakers, produced on their family farm near Barnard Castle.

Claire Gibbons, General Manager of Weardale Railway, said: “We were overwhelmed by the demand for our first Gin and Cheese Train of 2025, so we’ve added a second date to give more people the chance to savour award-winning local flavours while taking in the stunning scenery of the Durham Dales. It’s the perfect way to slow down, enjoy the view, and celebrate the very best of the North East.”

The Weardale Railway is part of The Auckland Project, a regeneration charity transforming Bishop Auckland into a leading visitor destination through its unique collection of heritage attractions, galleries, and gardens.

Since 2020, operational heritage services and events on the Weardale Railway - a volunteer-supported heritage line - have been revived. Its calendar includes themed journeys, a stargazing train, afternoon teas, and the ever-popular Santa Express, returning this Christmas with passengers invited to enjoy a festive train ride including a complimentary hot chocolate and cookie, and little ones will meet Santa and receive a small gift.

Tickets for the Gin & Cheese train can be booked at https://weardale-railway.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/55212. The train departs from Bishop Auckland at 1pm, with tickets priced at £60 and only available in groups of two or four.

For more information on Weardale Railway’s events, visit https://www.weardale-railway.org.uk/events.