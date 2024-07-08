Little Mix Tribute Group coming to South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of local tribute performers are bringing a Little Mix experience to The Customs House in the heart of South Shields on Friday, August 30.

Pop star group Little Mix initially came together on the X-Factor in 2011, emerging as the inaugural and sole girl group to clinch victory in the series.

Over the subsequent decade, they solidified their status as one of the premier girl bands globally.

In 2022, the members pursued individual paths, but fans seeking a dose of Little Mix can now tune into LMXT.

LMXT - The Little Mix Experience Theatre Show

Comprising four local vocalists from the North East, this tribute ensemble is embarking on a UK tour.

Their show promises to deliver a spectacular theatrical experience by showcasing all of Little Mix's chart-topping hits.

Accompanied by a live band, the performance features captivating harmonies, skilled dancers, and iconic renditions that collectively define the ultimate theatre experience.

Producers of LMXT, Harriet Louise Productions, say: "Established in 2019, our tribute group has always aimed to provide the most authentic and true-to-form performance closely resembling the original four members of Little Mix.

Fun times to be had at The Little Mix Experience Show by LMXT.

"Throughout the years, we've graced numerous festivals, private events, and corporate functions across the UK, creating cherished memories for audiences of all ages.

"Our upcoming theatre tour promises a revamped show, featuring a remarkable all-encompassing production. It's an event that shouldn't be overlooked."

LMXT are coming to The Customs House on Friday, August 30.

Ticket prices will start at £20 for general admission.

Fans also have the options to purchase VIP tickets to get the chance to meet and greet the performers 90 minutes prior to the show.