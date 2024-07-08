Little Mix Tribute Group coming to South Shields
Pop star group Little Mix initially came together on the X-Factor in 2011, emerging as the inaugural and sole girl group to clinch victory in the series.
Over the subsequent decade, they solidified their status as one of the premier girl bands globally.
In 2022, the members pursued individual paths, but fans seeking a dose of Little Mix can now tune into LMXT.
Comprising four local vocalists from the North East, this tribute ensemble is embarking on a UK tour.
Their show promises to deliver a spectacular theatrical experience by showcasing all of Little Mix's chart-topping hits.
Accompanied by a live band, the performance features captivating harmonies, skilled dancers, and iconic renditions that collectively define the ultimate theatre experience.
Producers of LMXT, Harriet Louise Productions, say: "Established in 2019, our tribute group has always aimed to provide the most authentic and true-to-form performance closely resembling the original four members of Little Mix.
"Throughout the years, we've graced numerous festivals, private events, and corporate functions across the UK, creating cherished memories for audiences of all ages.
"Our upcoming theatre tour promises a revamped show, featuring a remarkable all-encompassing production. It's an event that shouldn't be overlooked."
LMXT are coming to The Customs House on Friday, August 30.
Ticket prices will start at £20 for general admission.
Fans also have the options to purchase VIP tickets to get the chance to meet and greet the performers 90 minutes prior to the show.
Tickets for the show can be purchased by going to the Custom House website at www.customshouse.co.uk
