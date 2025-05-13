Model Railways are not dead!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

That’s the defiant message Jarrow Model Railway Club wants you to hear as it prepares for its annual exhibition this weekend at the Primrose Village Community Centre, Lambton Terrace, Jarrow, NE32 5QY.

Showcasing the best in modelling, the weekend brings model railway layouts from across the country. Some have been seen before because they are that good and the others are new.

The club has recently grown in numbers as a cohort of younger enthusiasts have joined wanting to stand up for the hobby, learn new skills and make more friends. “I now have friends who when I talk trains to, understand me!” says Sam.

A much older new member, a long time retired finds the club a great place to be around like minded people. “I have something to look forward to on a Wednesday evening now!” says Les. “we meet at Primrose Village Community Centre and all the members agree that there is a real buzz about the room with all the younger members. There is certainly no evidence of the hobby being dead.” He says.

Younger members starting to design a layout on a table top

A few weeks ago, the older members were asked to show the younger ones how to do the building, design, trackwork, wiring and soldering of a layout. Work started a few weeks ago and the enthusiasm is genuine. “It’s about time we learned how to do things properly, instead of guessing and watching endless online tutorials” said Rhys, “you can’t beat learning from someone who knows.”

The exhibition runs this weekend, Sat 17th 10am until 5pm and Sunday 18th May 10am until 4pm. Full details and the lists of the layouts attending and all the trade stalls can be found at jarrowmrc.org.

For further details on this article, please contact through the website jarrowmrc.org and our ‘contact us page.’

