Multi-platinum artist Martin Jensen returns to the UK for six-date tour

Bringing his '5 billion' tour to the UK, multi-platinum artist Martin Jensen hits cities including Newcastle, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and more!

Internationally renowned DJ and producer Martin Jensen is set to hit the UK for a brand-new tour — and he’s putting fan safety at the heart of the experience. Teaming up with StrutSafe, a UK charity dedicated to helping people get home safely at night, Jensen has become one of its first ambassadors, ensuring concertgoers can enjoy his shows with added peace of mind on their journey home.

The initiative marks a first for the Danish hitmaker, who rose to global fame with his viral smash “Solo Dance”, a track that has amassed billions of streams and cemented his place among the world’s top DJs. Since then, he has performed at major events including Capital’s Summertime Ball and Tomorrowland, and earned a spot in the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll.

Alongside his live shows, Jensen has built a reputation for high-profile collaborations, including “Nobody” with James Arthur, “Middle of the Night” with The Vamps, and “Don’t Cry For Me” with Jason Derulo. His latest release, the radiant dance-pop single “Follow Me”, is already receiving strong UK radio support and promises to be a highlight of his upcoming performances.

As the first DJ to serve as a judge on Denmark’s X Factor, Jensen has long embraced breaking new ground. With his UK tour, he now combines his global success with a meaningful mission: creating not just unforgettable nights on the dancefloor, but also a safer journey home for fans.

Link to tickets - https://lnk.bio/martinjensen