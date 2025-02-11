The Government Department of Culture, Media and Sport have announced the National Covid-19 Day of Reflection to mark five years since the first lockdown.

Sunderland Minster are proud to host an event to mark the Day on Saturday, March 8 from 12 noon, culminating in an Inter Faith ceremony at 3pm.

It's five years since the first Covid-19 lockdown, and since then, life has changed a great deal, and many of us lost loved ones to the pandemic. All of us experienced restrictions on our lives, and this is an opportunity to reflect on what we went through.

On the day, there will be memorialisation activities, including pebble painting, heart dedication and found poetry. The ceremony will begin at 3pm, led by Sunderland Inter Faith Forum, and the Mayor of Sunderland will also be speaking.

Please invite your local Councillors and MPs to attend, especially as the DCMS will already made them aware.

If you have any questions, or would like a photo of a lost loved one displayed as part of the event, please email [email protected]