North East agency pioneers free digital marketing support for local businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the digital world continues to shape the way businesses grow, one Teesside-based agency is helping local companies take control of their marketing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading North East agency, Outrank, is offering free guidance to help business owners and entrepreneurs leverage online strategies through its upcoming Digital Drop-In event on 7th April, offering free digital marketing support for businesses to simplify the world of online marketing and equip them with practical tools for success.

With small businesses making up 99% of the UK’s private sector and the North East’s SME sector growing steadily, many companies in the region are keen to improve their digital marketing but lack the resources to hire external agencies. Outrank is stepping in to bridge the gap, offering expert-led insights completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Digital marketing has the power to transform businesses, yet many small companies in the North East lack the knowledge or budget to use it effectively," says Stephen Robinson, founder of Outrank. "As a small business ourselves, we've benefited from the support of the region’s close-knit business community. That’s why we’re sharing the most valuable insights into paid marketing in this session - empowering businesses to take control and drive real growth."

Over 50 businesses have already attended Outrank’s Digital Drop In events

Attendees will gain hands-on insights into paid marketing strategies, covering key areas such as PPC (Pay-Per-Click) advertising, Google Ads, Facebook & Instagram advertising, and email marketing strategies. The session is designed to provide practical, actionable advice that businesses can implement immediately to improve their marketing efforts.

The event will also feature a Q&A session with special guest speakers, including John Paul Rowe from Outrank, Helen Lyne from Swinburne Maddison LLP, and Sharon Braithwaite from Barclays Eagle Labs. Their expertise will provide attendees with a well-rounded perspective on paid marketing and digital growth.

Past Digital Drop In events hosted by Outrank has seen attendees implement new strategies within weeks, with businesses reporting increased website traffic, better customer engagement, and stronger conversion rates. Damo Bunn, from Fat Cat Cards, shared their experience: “Attending Outrank’s Digital Drop-In back in January gave us the confidence and knowledge to take our digital advertising in-house. Since then, we’ve seen a 17.48% increase in visibility and a 12% boost in online sales, all without increasing our marketing budget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 50 businesses have already attended Outrank’s Digital Drop In events, which took place in in September ‘24 and January ‘25, benefitting from the award-winning agency’s vast expertise and commitment to giving local companies a leg up.

SEO experts offer free digital marketing support for businesses

Beyond expert insights, attendees will have the chance to connect with influential business leaders, exchange ideas with fellow entrepreneurs, and build relationships that could transform their marketing approach.

“The North East has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we want to see local businesses thrive,” says Francesca Kosina, Outrank’s Operations Director. “Whether you’re completely new to paid marketing or looking to refine your strategy, this event will equip you with the tools to make it work for your business.”

The Digital Drop-In: Cracking the Egg of Paid Marketing, will take place on Monday 7th April, at Flok coworking space, Middlesbrough. It’s free to attend, but spaces are limited. Discover more and secure your tickets here.