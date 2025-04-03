North East stage show celebrates songs of the region

By Rich Andrews
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 00:09 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 08:12 BST
International opera and concert stars Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid will perform songs and stories of the region's proud past at venues across the North East

People from across the region are being invited to enjoy a glorious evening of music and stories in the company of international music sensations Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid.

Celebrating the music of the North East with songs and ballads dating from the 1800s to the present-day.

The show is written and produced by Tom Kelly and Graeme Thompson.

Songs of the North East will appear at venues across the region including Consett, South Shields and Newcastle's Tyneside Cinema.
Songs of the North East will appear at venues across the region including Consett, South Shields and Newcastle's Tyneside Cinema.

Audiences can still book tickets to see the show at a range of venues including:

  • The Maltings in Berwick on Friday 4th April
  • Empire in Consett on Saturday 5th April
  • Queen's Hall in Hexham on Friday 11th April
  • Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm on Tuesday 29th April
  • The Customs House in South Shields on Thursday 8th May
  • The Exchange 1856 in North Shields on Friday 9th May
  • Arts Centre in Washington on Wednesday 21st May

The packed programme includes classics Blow the Wind Southerly, Waters of Tyne and The Keel Row.

The performance at Consett's Empire Theatre on Front Street is expected to be a sell-out this weekend as a homecoming for the Consett-born Graeme Danby and his mezzo wife Valerie Reid is expected to prove popular in the County Durham town.

Graeme Thompson at the recent North East & Border Royal Television Society Awards alongside Ann Cleeves and Brenda Blethyn.
Graeme Thompson at the recent North East & Border Royal Television Society Awards alongside Ann Cleeves and Brenda Blethyn.

County Durham artist Deryck Simpson is expected to be amongst the guests due to attend the performance on Saturday evening at the Empire.

Co-Writer and Producer, Graeme Thompson tweeted ahead of the Newcastle event: "Delighted we're being joined by a special guest at this event at Tyneside Cinema on Sunday April 6th. Barry Hyde of The Futureheads will perform a song from his new album of Miner's Ballards."

Thompson is the former Managing Director of ITV Tyne Tees and has a proud record in producing some of the region's most popular stage productions including the Great American Songbook musical The Audition and the world famous Customs House Pantomime alongside Ray Spencer MBE.

