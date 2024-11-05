Nostalgic homecoming as Bluesmen return to their roots

Struggle Buggy, the UK's finest good-time blues band, are set to perform at South Shields Folk Club on Sunday, December 1st.

This rare appearance marks a return to hometown roots for members Jim Murray and Lee Bates. Murray, a longtime staple of the blues scene, was one half of the celebrated Hokum Hotshots, who began performing together in the late '60s at the South Tyne Folk and Blues Club. Band frontman Lee Bates gave his first public performance 31 years ago at Marsden Inn Folk Club, making this event a nostalgic homecoming.

Formed in 2013, Struggle Buggy has recently expanded to a five-member lineup: Bates on guitar and vocals, Billy Newton on harmonica, Michael Littlefield on double bass, Keith Smith on drums, and Jim Murray on lap-steel guitar. Known for their lively, feel-good sound, the band brings to life the blues and hokum of the ’30s and ’40s with added flavors of jazz, western swing, and calypso.

Their latest album, Keep It Clean, recently hit No. 9 on the Independent Blues Broadcaster Association (IBBA) charts, drawing rave reviews.

Struggle Buggy

Don't miss this high-energy show with Struggle Buggy! Tickets are £6, and doors open at 7 pm at South Shields Folk Club, held at The Jack Clarke Park, 37-38 Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 4NA. For more details, visit www.southshieldsfolkclub.co.uk or find South Shields Folk Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SouthShieldsFolkClub.

