Queen of the Jungle and SAFC guest to switch on Boldon CA Christmas Festival Christmas lights
and live on Freeview channel 276
Queen of the Jungle and Euro winning Lioness Jill Scott will be at the event on Friday, November 24, at 6pm, alongside a yet to be announced guest from Sunderland AFC.
The Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress of South Tyneside will open proceedings followed by the switch on of the Christmas tree lights by Jill and the SAFC guest.
The community will then be invited to take part in the free activities which include fairground rides for the little ones, face painting with Stacey Paints Your Facey, children’s entertainer Eileen and Joe, free cookies and mince pies and a free Christmas Photo Booth.
A Christmas market with local vendors and volunteer groups raising funds will also he held, and anyone wishing to hire a table at the market can contact Sue Topping on 0191 536 8085.