Review: Only The Beginning at The Customs House, South Shields

This wonderfully written, vibrant and energetic play offers a heartfelt look at grassroots women’s football in the north east. It spotlights the passion and resilience of women players who pursue their love of the game despite the many obstacles.

Set locally, the play follows a group of women from diverse backgrounds as they navigate personal and social challenges to maintain a community football team against the threat of closure.

Susan Mulholland crafts a narrative that feels both contemporary and timeless, capturing the raw spirit of grassroots sports while celebrating women’s contributions to football — a game that has often overlooked or sidelined them.

The play’s strength lies in its authentic dialogue and relatable characters, who embody determination, humour, and grit.

Only The Beginning Cast

The talented cast is uniformly excellent – Elizabeth Hope shines as the Coach; Chloe Millar is great as Caz; while Wambui Hardcastle as brainy Melly, Julia Rogers as up and coming star Astrid and Ben Gettins (who plays several male roles) all bring a compelling script to life.

Each character brings her own story to the pitch and this diversity of experiences emphasizes how sport can unify people from different walks of life and serve as an outlet for expression and empowerment.

Through sharp, witty exchanges and poignant moments, Only the Beginning tackles issues of gender inequality and societal expectations, reminding audiences of the barriers women have historically faced in football – and continue to do so. Audience members may well reflect the play has echoes of the trials and tribulations of Thornaby women’s football team, which was disbanded leaving more than 100 female players without a club earlier this year. The women’s teams were re-instated after a national backlash.

Susan’s writing strikes a perfect balance between humour and drama, never shying away from the struggles while keeping the tone optimistic and inspiring.

A word too for the clever staging and intelligent choreography – some scenes are almost balletic. Bravo to director Neil Bettles.

Only the Beginning is a celebration of women’s grassroots football and the determination to keep playing and growing. It’s a powerful tribute to the joy, community, and resilience that define women’s contributions to the beautiful game.

If you can catch it during its tour of community venues, do so.

Rob Lawson