Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South African guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Ross Harding has announced new band name Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts for 2025 ‘The Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 live dates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today Award-winning Blues-Rock guitarist Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts Announce Debut May 2025 Headline Newcastle Show for ‘The Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1 which will see him take his darker bluesy rock & roll sound throughout the UK in 2025.

Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts will perform their Newcastle debut headline full electric band show on Friday 9th May 2025 at Cluny 2, Newcastle, United Kingdom. Ross Harding graced the stage at The Cluny in 2024 as the solo acoustic special guest for fellow South African blues-rock artist Dan Patlansky. However, he has never performed in the city with his full electric band before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Harding hit the ground running in 2024 performing across the UK in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bracknell, London, Southampton, Woking and Kingsbridge in various formats including Solo Acoustic, Unplugged Band and Full Electric Band.

South African blues-rock guitarist Ross Harding

In 2025, the full electric band performances will now be under the banner of “Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts” but the first-class musicianship, captivating songs and the dark blues rock sound remain.

No Ross Harding live show is alike, with his musical skills and versatility being showcased in three unique formats: Solo Acoustic, Acoustic “Unplugged Band” and Electric Band. Much like John Mayer’s 2008 release ‘Where The Light Is: Live In Los Angeles’, this approach allows people to fully experience Ross Harding’s songwriting, guitar talents and captivating stage presence.

Speaking about the 2025 live dates, Ross Harding explains: “2025 is going to be a very honest and authentic musical journey, as I share my brand of dark blues rock with the UK. We’ve already done lots of groundwork and started building a community, and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans all over the UK and expanding that”.

Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts (Full Electric Band)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An electric blues rock/hard rock musical experience, where, with an excellent band, Ross Harding performs original songs with one or two renditions of cover songs that have been greatly influential in his music. An unapologetic rock & roll experience for audiences who love high energy music, with interludes of slow blues and emotive musical mastery.

For fans of high energy rock & roll, blues rock, and artists like Led Zeppelin, BlackSabbath, Soundgarden, Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes/Black Country Communion, Slash and Myles Kennedy.

The solo acoustic support slots for fellow blues-rock artist Dan Patlansky took place at Oran Mor in Glasgow, Scotland and The Cluny, Newcastle in April 2024. This was then followed by more solo acoustic performances supporting British Blues-Rocking riffmeister Jack J Hutchinson at The Black Heart in Camden, London and rising American roots rock band Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast on their first headline UK Tour at The 1865 in Southampton,

He also released the single ‘A Thousand Snakes (Deluxe Version)’ which is a stripped-back acoustic version of the track. It has already received US radio airplay and has been helping secure coverage from a variety of music publications and shows including Rock The Joint Magazine, Overtone Magazine, The Edward Fowler Show, The Guildford Dragon and Rambling Man Writings amongst others.

Chapter 1 of the ‘Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venue:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 9th May 2025 – Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts (Full Electric Band)

Venue Address: The Cluny 2, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 2PQ