Silksworth Ski Party to feature Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges

By Ned Payne
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedgesplaceholder image
Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges
Silksworth Sports Complex and Ski Slope is set to host its first Ski Party – with Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges supplying the tunes.

The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active on behalf of Sunderland City Council, is due to hold the event on Friday, October 24 (5pm-10pm).

Most Popular

The event will feature skiing, tubing and other winter activities, as well as a ski acrobatic show and food and drink stalls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Hedges, who is best known for hosting BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems, will be keeping energy high with her unique party set.

Tickets are priced at £10, with under-fives getting in free.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Ian Bradgate, said: “Whether you’re going for the snow-style sports, the party atmosphere or just great food and music, this is the place to be.

“Our Ski Party will have something for all ages, abilities and interests and we can’t wait to welcome people from across the local community to this fantastic event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information and to book, click here. Alternatively, phone 0191 528 5101 or speak to colleagues in centre.

Everyone Active runs leisure facilities across Sunderland, including Sunderland Aquatic Centre, where Charlie Hedges has previously DJ’d.

Other Everyone Active centres include Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre, Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre, Raich Carter Sports Centre and Washington Leisure Centre.

Related topics:Radio 1Tickets
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice