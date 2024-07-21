South Shields comedian brings memories of the 1984 Miner's Strike to Durham Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jen Strike was only 12 years old when her dad Norman went out on strike in 1984 . Now she is bringing her stand up show to Durham Fringe to retell some of her dad's and her own stories.

Jen’s dad Norman Strike worked at Westoe Colliery when the strike began. She recalls that it was a very difficult time for the family and those in the local community, with her dad being away increasingly often as he became a flying picket. He was even at the famous Battle of Orgreave which is detailed in the show.

"My dad, Norman Strike( real name), kept a diary throughout the strike so that he could explain to my sister and I exactly why we had gone without and why he was away so often. With it being the 40th anniversary of the strike, it seemed the perfect time to tell our stories."

Jen also explained that she was particularly interested in performing the show in the north, as it would resonate particularly strongly with those that had family members who were directly involved.

Jen Strike at National Coal Mining Museum Wakefield

"As a child we used to attend the Durham Miner's Gala and it has always held a special place in my heart. I am excited to share my story with those that lived through those times as well.

She added, "The strike was not a funny time, but my show mixes up my slightly more humorous pre- teen memories and parody 80s songs with the words of my dad directly from his actual diary."

The show will be performed at Fabio's Bar on Saturday 27th July and Sunday 28th July at 4:45 pm