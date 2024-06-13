South Shields' David Ducasse to Direct Astravaganza's Spectacular Production of 'Annie'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theatrical powerhouse Astravaganza Entertainment is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the beloved musical 'Annie,' directed by South Shields native David Ducasse. This highly anticipated event promises to be a highlight of the summer, featuring a unique blend of local talent and seasoned professionals.

David Ducasse, renowned for reviving the pop band Scooch and spearheading a successful Eurovision campaign with EasyJet, brings his extensive experience and dynamic flair to this classic musical. Having represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, Ducasse's innovative vision and energetic leadership are set to breathe new life into the timeless tale of the plucky orphan.

Joining Ducasse is Benjamin Mundy, a West End veteran with over 500 performances in 'Annie' under his belt. Mundy, who has covered various roles and served as Dance Captain, will take on the role of Children's Director and Choreographer. He is eager to mentor the next generation of performers before his next prestigious role as Resident Director and Choreographer for Stephen Mear’s production of ‘Hello Dolly’ in Paris.

The summer school experience, running for three weeks in August 2024, is open to participants aged 7-18. This immersive program will culminate in a fully staged production at the Playhouse Whitley Bay from 28th - 31st August. Aspiring actors will have the chance to hone their skills in drama, dance, and singing under the guidance of industry experts. Roles are available for junior children (ages 7-13), senior children (ages 15-18), and adult performers. For those unable to attend the initial auditions, Astravaganza Entertainment is also accepting video submissions.

South Shields born David Ducasse

Producer Liam Glendinning expressed his excitement: "This is an incredible opportunity to be part of an unforgettable theatrical experience. We can't wait to bring 'Annie' to the North East and showcase the amazing talent we have here."