Step back to 1945 as The Auckland Project marks 80 years since VE Day with May half-term family fun

Families are invited to travel back in time this May as The Auckland Project continues to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe – the end of the Second World War in Europe – with a final celebration during May half-term.

On Saturday 31 May, Bishop Auckland will come alive with the sights and sounds of 1945 for a day of music, crafts, food and nostalgic fun.

The commemorations begin at 11am with a rousing performance by the Bishop Auckland Pipe and Drum Band, who will march from Robinson Arch clock tower to Auckland Palace’s arrivals court, filling the palace broadwalk with wartime tunes. Live music will continue throughout the day with performances by The Lipsticks 1940s trio and Ferryhill Brass Band.

Little ones can get creative with free craft activities, from flag-making to designing their own medals, while history lovers can meet reenactors, explore vintage military vehicles and decommissioned weapons, and try on authentic uniforms.

VE Celebrations family crafts

Visitors can also tuck into tasty treats including VE cupcakes, ice cream, and a twist on the wartime classic with a Woolton-inspired Pie – a hearty, veggie-packed dish named after the wartime Minister of Food, Frederick Marquis, 1st Earl of Woolton.

Prior to VE Celebrations, there will also be more half-term family fun. From Wednesday 28 June through to Saturday 31 June, there will be a raft of family-friendly activities across its sites. These activities include craft workshops priced at £5 per person, however the rest will be free including an archaeology GPS Trail, Archaeology Finds, Kids Picture Quiz Trail and Garden Games on Auckland Palace’s Bowling Green.

Fiona Thomas, events co-ordinator at The Auckland Project, said: “VE Day was a moment of immense joy and relief, and we’re proud to continue to mark 80 years since that historic day with an event that brings people together through music, food and family fun. We hope visitors of all ages will enjoy stepping back into 1945 and discovering more about our shared history.

“And in the lead-up to the big day, we’ve got a brilliant line-up of half-term activities, including craft workshops that let families get stuck in and enjoy valuable time together.”

VE Celebrations re-enactors

As a regeneration charity, The Auckland Project is revitalising Bishop Auckland as a major cultural destination, celebrating the town’s rich history – from the powerful Prince Bishops of Durham to its surprising ties to the Spanish Golden Age. Through heritage, art, and community engagement, the charity is creating opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

Why not make a day of it? Explore Auckland Palace and its beautiful gardens, take in the UK’s first Faith Museum, and dive into the town’s rich heritage at The Spanish Gallery and Mining Art Gallery.

For more information, visit https://aucklandproject.org/event/ve-celebration/