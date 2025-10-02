Strictly The Professionals UK Tour 2026 is coming to Stockton and Sunderland

The official Strictly The Professionals UK Tour is back for 2026 - bigger, bolder and more breathtaking than ever before, with a sensational line-up of 11 professional dancers from the nation’s favourite TV show.

This spectacular show will open at Stockon’s Globe Theatre on 30 April and then jive, tango and waltz its way around the UK before culminating at the Blackpool Opera House on 30 May.

Theatre audiences across the country will enjoy an evening of world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up-close from the 11 magnificent Strictly Professionals fresh from the latest series of the hit BBC show: Australian Dancing With The Stars favourite and new Strictly dancer Julian Caillon, 11-time Italian Latin American Champion 2023 Strictly winner and 2024 finalist Vito Coppola, undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones, three-time Strictly finalist Gorka Márquez, four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk, Under 21 British National Champion and 2024 Strictly finalist Lauren Oakley, Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly winner Jowita Przystał, 10-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas, American So You Think You Can Dance 2022 winner and new Strictly dancer Alexis Warr, World Junior Latin American Champion 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington, and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

The dance extravaganza will showcase the exceptional talent of these hugely popular professional dancers from the smash hit BBC show. Crowds will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and show-stopping choreography plus a sensational live band, powerhouse vocalists, dazzling costumes, and a stunning set. Every move, every beat, every shimmer of sequins pulls you into the heart of the action, creating the ultimate night out.

L-R Julian Caillon, Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez, Alexis Warr, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington, Michelle Tsiakkas, Vito Coppola, Jowita Przystal

Strutting his stuff on our TV screens since 2016, Gorka Márquezsaid: “Speaking on behalf of all my fabulous fellow pros, we’re super excited to be heading out on tour next year with this great show! The audiences should be ready to have a fantastic time when they come to watch us across the UK because we are going to give them our best performance. We can't wait to hit the dance floor to entertain everyone. See you next year!”

The 30-date tour is a high-energy production which takes the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing to dazzling new heights. With years of experience and undeniable chemistry, the fan-favourite professional dancers from the latest BBC series will light up the stage as they perform in some of the UK’s most iconic theatres when Strictly The Professionals hits the road nationwide next spring.

The show comes to Stockton, Globe Theatre on 30 April and Sunderland, Empire Theatre on 17 May. Tickets are on sale on Friday 3 October from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.