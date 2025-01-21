Tenors Unlimited to perform at The Customs House in South Shields with local choir
The dynamic duo – Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – are back on the road again after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour.Jem says “We’re so excited to be back on the road in the UK. There’s something for everyone in our new show such as Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers’ Duet, Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, The Greatest Showman’s From Now On, You Raise Me Up, Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E, as well as songs we’ve composed ourselves.”
See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0Known as the “Rat Pack of Opera” the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man band’ brings their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.
They have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.
Their wide-ranging repertoire includes popular classics combined with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by the guys themselves. To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour
About Tenors UnlimitedIn 2019 they won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually.
They have had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century.
They sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.