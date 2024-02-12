The Importance of Being Earnest heads to the Customs House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this riotous twist on a much-loved classic the show opens to looming disaster; the actor playing Ernest in Oscar Wilde’s famed farce fails to arrive on cue. In a monumental effort to ‘save the show’, a real audience member is quickly cast in the lead role.

But this impetuous recasting sets off a hilarious chain of events that, one-by-one, renders the rest of the cast unable to continue their performances.

As more audience members are encouraged to step into the spotlight, led backstage for costume and make-up, impromptu auditions, the painting of portraits, the chanting of mantras; doing whatever’s needed to help the show go on, an absurd controlled madness ensues – until it feels as if there are almost as many audience members in the cast as there are in the ... audience.

The Importance of Being Earnest. Photo by Greg Veit.

This is a comedic masterpiece of meticulous logistics, meritoriously involved audiences, masterful stage management and celebrity cameos. The Importance of Being... Earnest? Is an exciting and hilarious experience both to watch and be part of as the innovative format creates an unexpected new experience every night. It’s a show for anyone who has enjoyed the high-jinx of The Play That Goes Wrong, Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare and Austentatious.

Developed alongside the company’s flagship open-rehearsal initiative, where audiences are invited into the rehearsal room to participate in the creative process, the show is written by Josh King, Simon Paris and Say It Again, Sorry?, and is directed by Simon Paris.

The company’s vision is for the public to recover ownership over their own creative power and contribute to the future of theatre as active participants, collaborators, and decision-makers. Their aim is to connect people to their inner artist and inspire creative expression in everybody.

Praise for The Importance of Being… Earnest?

“A delightfully interactive, uproariously funny approximation of a familiar script. This show is a feast for theatre-goers of all levels of experience” ★★★★★ The Skinny

“a magical, once-in-a-lifetime ephemeral experience. A must see of the Fringe” ★★★★★ Theatre Scotland

“iIrresistible as a performance, guaranteed to bring a smile to the face of even the greatest of improv-phobic curmudgeons” ★★★★ The Scotsman

“Comedy genius…. get this on the west end now!” ★★★★★ Lost in Theatreland

“Each performance was so strong fast paced, highly energetic, yet also had the perfect amount of stillness to enable Wilde's aristocratic satire to come to life.” ★★★★★ Broadway Baby