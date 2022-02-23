The 47-year-old said he loves the South Shields arts venue and has been looking forward to returning, having appeared at the Mill Dam theatre on his first ever tour ‘Inside the Box.

“It’s so amazing to see all different generations laughing,” he said.

"Adults get the joke and children laugh because the puppet is talking and looks funny. I use the skill of stand-up comedy with puppetry. I entertain the whole family. I love touring.”

Steve Hewlett.

Steve’s latest show incorporates many of his ventriloquist characters as it tells the life story of the endearing puppet, 82-year-old Arthur Lager.

“The show can be emotional too but if people react then I have done my job well. I wanted to do something different. I have so many ideas. Now is the time to make them happen,” said Steve.

The Britain’s Got Talent finalist said he owes much to the show, which saw him back as a wild card in 2013.

“BGT changed my life. Jimmy Osmond saw me on YouTube and invited me to join the Osmonds’ international tour. My Twitter following rose from 2k to 18k,” he said.

Steve Hewlett with Jimmy Osmond.

“BGT re-launched variety all around the world. It’s thanks to Simon Cowell that we’re all working again. But if BGT didn’t have variety it would be another X Factor. Variety is what saves Simon Cowell’s show. People love it. People come and see me because they saw me on BGT.”

Steve does not think variety is dying. He says: “I think it is bigger than ever. Legendary variety stars are passing away but it doesn’t mean the business has to.”

He is a huge fan of entertainer Ken Dodd and with other artists is trying to raise funds for a statue to the late star. Steve performed for Ken Dodd’s 90th birthday and surprised him with a £5,000 fully automated puppet.

It was in 2000 Steve made his professional stage debut at the Eastbourne Hippodrome where he met his wife, Nina. She performs a Gloria Estefan tribute show. They live there with their two daughters who have inherited their father’s funny bones.

Steve says: “When Lola was two years old she would speak with her lips closed and I thought blimey she’s starting younger than me! My younger daughter Larissa is naturally funny. She is an extrovert who knows how to deliver a line at the right time. She is a future comedian.”

His interest in variety also began early at 12 years old when watching 80’s New Faces’ winner, Jimmy Tamley. He recalls telling everyone: “I want to do what he does. Looking smart, being laughed at and being technical by not moving your lips and working with puppets.”

Steve explains: “He lived along the road from me. I knocked on his door and asked if he would teach me. He asked me to roadie for him and after school I headed off with Jimmy to his gigs. I had a 10-year apprenticeship before turning professional.”

During lockdown Steve was forced to sell some of his puppets to pay bills and scraped by on furlough with Zoom shows, workshops and lectures.

But for Steve it has been his podcasts that have kept him going. ‘Eyes and Teeth’ is a nod to ventriloquist Keith Harris who Steve explains always used to sign off texts with that phrase.

Steve started the podcasts as a way of letting people know he was still working and has interviewed more than 175 variety performers including Jimmy Tarbuck, Jimmy Cricket, Sherry Hewson and John Challis.

“The podcasts got me through the pandemic,” explains Steve. “It is important to keep connecting.”

Steve also wrote lockdown songs that Nina sang with puppet Arthur Lager called Two Metre Peter and One Metre Rita. He recorded a version of Matt Lucas’ Baked Potato and after contacting Lucas ended up with 80,000 likes on Twitter.

He says: “We did it to lift people’s spirits.”

Steve is a member of the showbusiness charity The Grand Order of Water Rats and performs shows to support many worthy causes and organisations.

He explains: “It’s good to be out there making a difference. Now that I am back out doing shows it’s nice to give back and help other people.”

After his recent pantomime was cancelled he cannot wait to start touring again.

He says: “The North East audiences were some of the best I have ever had. I met the audiences afterwards and they were complimentary. They even thanked me for travelling such a long way.”

Customs House executive director Ray Spencer said the arts venue was looking forward to welcoming the performer.

He said: “Steve is the best post pandemic lift you could wish for. He and his gang of friends will bring a smile to your face as wide as his talent. The Customs House is delighted to be the first venue on his latest UK tour.”

The Steve Hewlett Show takes place at The Customs House on March 6. Visit https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/steve-hewlett%3A-one-man-many-friends/

