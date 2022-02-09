Buddy Holly and The Cricketers show coming to The Customs House in South Shields

The Buddy Holly and The Cricketers show is coming to South Shields.

The venue is hosting the highly acclaimed Buddy Holly and The Cricketers show on Thursday, March 3, as part of a 2022 tour.

The celebrated two-hour tribute show has been delighting audiences for three decades with authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that always have people dancing in the aisles.

Songs include all-time favourites; That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, and Oh Boy!

Producer Simon Fielder of Simon Fielder Productions, a former actor in the original touring and West End show, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years for us all.

"So many plans put on hold or dashed completely. We had hoped to tour more extensively last year, but audience and venue uncertainty made this impossible.

"So, we are absolutely delighted to finally get back on the road and on stage and allow people to put life’s problems out of their heads for a couple of hours and enjoy a fabulous party with Buddy and the boys.

“Pandemics and other adverse events may hold us back a while, but rock ’n’ roll will never die.”

This show has performed in many locations around the world including Europe and North America. It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK including Jason Shaw as Buddy and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the show appeared on BBC One's The One and Only, with Graham Norton notably commenting that they were “Buddy Brilliant”.

The show has always presented Buddy in the style of show we feel he would perform today. Authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and wonderful musicianship, all delivered with charm and humour. Whatever the season, whatever the excuse to party, make your heartbeat a little faster with the show that has thousands of fans the world over saying: “I can’t believe it’s not Buddy!”