Nine pantomimes and festive shows to enjoy in the North East for Christmas 2022

Here’s a round up of some of the top pantos and festive shows taking place in the region this Christmas.
For a guide to light trails and Christmas light switch ons see here.
1. Aladdin, Sunderland Empire, December 9 - January 2
Aladdin will be flying into Sunderland Empire from December 9, 2022 to January 2, 2023.
Gary Lucy says he's counting on Mackem audiences to raise the roof at this year’s panto. The actor, who’s well-known for his roles in a host of shows such as Hollyoaks, The Bill, Casualty and Footballers’ Wives, will be starring as panto baddie Abanazer.
Gary’s been in the city recently to meet with his fellow cast members, which includes North East Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory, back for a third year running as the glamorous and razor sharp witty Widow Twankey.
Miss Rory will be joined by her sidekick, South Shields comic Tom Whalley, who’s become a favourite slapstick panto jester at the venue.
2. Disney on Ice, Utilita Arena, Newcastle, December 7-11
Mickey Mouse leads the way with your favourite Disney stars when Disney On Ice makes a pre-Christmas return to Newcastle Arena from 7-11 December with Dream Big.
See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and more in this spectacular show which combines ice skating and beloved Disney stories.
3. Robin Hood, Customs House, South Shields, November 24 - January 7
Families are set to feel well and truly festive as a much-loved pantomime returns for the Christmas season.
The Customs House will take audiences on a trip to the magical land of Cooksonville Forest, telling the enchanting tale of Robin Hood. Producers say the legend of the medieval outlaw has been turned into ‘a rollicking family panto’ by deft writing team Ray Spencer and Graeme Thompson, the pair previously responsible for award-winning pantos such as Snow White, Rapunzel and Beauty and the Beast.
The show will open at The Customs House on Thursday, November 24, 2022 and run until Saturday, January 7, 2023.
4. Cinderella, Theatre Royal Newcastle, November 29 - January 15
Panto superstar Danny Adams leads the cast in a brand-new production of Cinderella, with sets and costumes from The London Palladium at Theatre Royal Newcastle from November 29 to January 15. Joining Danny will be panto favourites Clive Webb and Chris Hayward, with Joe McElderry making a triumphant return as The Fairy Godfather following his acclaimed debut last Christmas.
