Pantomimes are a staple of Christmas in the UK – the tradition of child-friendly comedy shows (he’s behind you!) goes back generations, and theatres across the region are looking to bring back their productions with a bang this winter.

There are plenty of pantomime options for families to choose from this year, with theatres across the region hoping to welcome families to venues large and small.

Where can I watch a good show?

Sunderland

The largest panto in Sunderland comes from the Empire Theatre - the High Street West venue will be hosting a production of Aladdin. The classic fairytale will be interpreted with a brand new script and will feature a cast full of Sunderland panto favourites. Former The Bill, Footballers’ Wives and Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy will be playing Abanazar, the villain in the production, and tickets are now on sale through the theatre’s website. The show will run from Friday, December 9 until Monday, January 2.

The Royalty Theatre’s annual family panto returns this year with the story of Peter Pan being told at the Chester Road site. Written by Alex Goodchild, performances will run between Friday, December 2 and Sunday, December 18 with tickets starting from £7.50.

Newcastle

Another large production can be found in Newcastle where the city’s Theatre Royal will host Cinderella, featuring sets and costumes from London’s West End. X Factor winner and South Shields local Joe McElderry will also be making an appearance as The Fairy Godfather, and Britain’s Got Talent dance group Flawless will also feature. Tickets for the show are currently available through the venue’s website and the show will run from Tuesday, November 29, until Sunday, January 15.

South Shields

Over in South Shields, a unique take on Robin Hood will take centre stage at the town’s Customs House theatre between Thursday, November 24, and Saturday, January 7. Tickets are available through the venue’s website.

Whitley Bay

