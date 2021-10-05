The Musical Theatre Company will be bringing their production of The Sound of Music to South Shields for a limited time in August and September 2022 and are searching for young performers to appear as the Von Trapp family.

The production company is looking to hire two teams of children for the part and the youngsters will be required to sing, dance and be an integral part of the story.

Producer for The Musical Theatre Company. Kevin Reay said, “The Sound of Music remains one of the most popular musicals of all time. With a timeless score including Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things and Climb Ev’ry Mountain, this global phenomenon continues to enchant audiences across the world and we are thrilled to be bringing it to The Customs House. It is a fantastic venue and I am confident that audiences are going to be delighted.

South Shields Custom House

“This is an incredible opportunity for any budding young performers from across the North East to perform in one of the world’s biggest musicals! Since we launched the search, we had over 100 applications in the first few hours. Regardless of experience, we are encouraging as many young performers as possible to come forward!”

The Sound Of Music will be on at The Customs House from August 26 to September 3, 2022.

To apply for the children’s cast and view the casting requirements parents and/or guardians should visit: www.themusicaltheatrecompany.com